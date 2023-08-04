Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Shares of SPLP stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $445.37 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
