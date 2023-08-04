StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
Avalon stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Avalon
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
