StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Avalon stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

About Avalon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

