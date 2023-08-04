StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 478,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 4,274.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 340,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

