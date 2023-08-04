StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $18.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.17.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $935.00 per share, with a total value of $467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,973,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,660.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,369,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $935.00 per share, for a total transaction of $467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,973,035. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,634 shares of company stock worth $9,744,945. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.