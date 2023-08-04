StockNews.com Lowers Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

APOG stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $174,982.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $174,982.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $687,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,234.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,727 shares of company stock worth $934,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 27.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 89,978 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,124,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

