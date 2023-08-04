StockNews.com Lowers Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) to Hold

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RCI
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,417,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,903,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.