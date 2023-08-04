StockNews.com Lowers Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) to Hold

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

NYSE:RCI opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,417,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,903,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

