StockNews.com Lowers Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) to Buy

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $625.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.13.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 30.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 495,349 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 371.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 273,882 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 271,733 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 174,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 156,989 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

