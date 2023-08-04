Summit Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Summit Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Summit Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

