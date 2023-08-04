Summit Global Investments Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Allstate were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average is $116.98. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

