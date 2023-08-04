Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 2.28. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,065,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,065,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunrun by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

