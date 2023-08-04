Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

