SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
SVB Financial Group Stock Up 29.4 %
SIVB stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,633,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,613,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,624,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,771,000 after buying an additional 210,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,469,000 after buying an additional 337,708 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,227,000 after buying an additional 1,001,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
