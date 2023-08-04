Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Get Synaptics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SYNA

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $89.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.96. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $149.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Synaptics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after buying an additional 443,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after buying an additional 306,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Synaptics by 112.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 224,380 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.