Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 216.40 ($2.78).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.73) to GBX 187 ($2.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.89) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.21) to GBX 225 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.38) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synthomer

Synthomer Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 80.55 ($1.03) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £376.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1,611.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.48. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 216.47 ($2.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.78.

In related news, insider Michael Willome acquired 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £39,960 ($51,303.12). 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synthomer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.