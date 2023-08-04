Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

