TD Cowen Boosts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $101.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMED. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.60.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMED

Amedisys Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,312.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 601.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,456,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 11.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.