TD Securities Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$165.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$147.29.

Get goeasy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on goeasy

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$128.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$114.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.76. The company has a current ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.76. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$87.00 and a 1-year high of C$144.19. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.99 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.57 million. goeasy had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Research analysts predict that goeasy will post 13.9771491 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.