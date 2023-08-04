Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 826,435 shares of company stock worth $25,801,000. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

