TFI International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TFII. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $132.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.66. TFI International has a 52 week low of $85.86 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter worth $380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $700,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

