TFI International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NYSE:TFII)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2023

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFIIFree Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFIIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TFII. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $132.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.66. TFI International has a 52 week low of $85.86 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter worth $380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $700,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.