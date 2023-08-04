TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

TFI International stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TFI International has a twelve month low of $85.86 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.66.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

