The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $29.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of AES

AES Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. AES has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. AES’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.49%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

