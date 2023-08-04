The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $29.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.18.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AES
Institutional Trading of AES
AES Price Performance
AES stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. AES has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. AES’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
AES Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.49%.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.