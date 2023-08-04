The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Insider Bruce M. Larson Sells 13,413 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $38.89.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,324,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

