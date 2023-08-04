The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Director Robert E. Jordan Buys 10,000 Shares

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,731.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
The Container Store Group Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of TCS opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.82 million. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. Analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TCS
About The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
