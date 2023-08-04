The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Director Robert E. Jordan Buys 10,000 Shares

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,731.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Container Store Group Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of TCS opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.82 million. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. Analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TCS

About The Container Store Group

(Get Free Report)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.