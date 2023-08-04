The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $57.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.58, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955,565 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

