The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $72.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 100,207.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,759,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $277,618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

