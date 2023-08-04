The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 19 Per Share

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Monday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HSL opened at GBX 749.16 ($9.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.10. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 674.33 ($8.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 918.55 ($11.79). The company has a market cap of £559.62 million, a PE ratio of -220.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 762.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 811.50.

In other news, insider Michael Warren bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 814 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £8,140 ($10,450.64). In other news, insider Michael Warren purchased 1,000 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 814 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £8,140 ($10,450.64). Also, insider Victoria Sant purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £3,236 ($4,154.58). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,600. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

