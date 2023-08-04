The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $57.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 68,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,658,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $45.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

