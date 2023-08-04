The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC increased its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 243.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,057,000 after acquiring an additional 136,337 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,159,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Macerich by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,477,000 after purchasing an additional 85,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Macerich by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,340,000 after purchasing an additional 349,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $14.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAC. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

