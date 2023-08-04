Timothy Alan Boroughs Sells 1,500 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chubb Stock Down 1.3 %

CB opened at $202.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

