Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Titanium Transp in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Titanium Transp alerts:

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$106.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.04 million.

Titanium Transp Stock Performance

Titanium Transp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.