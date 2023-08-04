TMD Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 544,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $445.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 231.85, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $426.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

