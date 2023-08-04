Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 2,444 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $50,688.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,422.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Toast Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TOST opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth $5,545,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $2,512,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 1,402.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,102,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,325 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 95,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toast

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.