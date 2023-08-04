Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy Sells 673 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 673 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $13,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 375,371 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,194.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Up 1.4 %

Toast stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.73. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Toast by 99,668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Toast by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Toast by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,535 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOST. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

