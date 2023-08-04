Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Stephen Fredette Sells 1,101 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $22,834.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,816,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,407,241.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Stephen Fredette sold 160,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $4,169,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Stephen Fredette sold 2,168 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $48,129.60.

On Thursday, June 15th, Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $5,829,920.46.

On Monday, June 5th, Stephen Fredette sold 5,392 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $118,624.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephen Fredette sold 4,953 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $109,312.71.

On Friday, May 26th, Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $502,269.06.

Toast Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $20.67 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 56,707 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,983,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after buying an additional 262,962 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

