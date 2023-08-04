Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 1.34% of Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000.

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS THY opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23.

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF Company Profile

The Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (THY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks current income, while limiting risk, by investing in global high-yield bonds and equities based on technical factors.

