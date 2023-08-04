Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 12,154 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,894% compared to the average daily volume of 406 call options.
AEye Stock Performance
Shares of AEye stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $83.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.75. AEye has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.96.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. AEye had a negative return on equity of 95.09% and a negative net margin of 3,127.08%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter.
About AEye
AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
