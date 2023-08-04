Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 12,154 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,894% compared to the average daily volume of 406 call options.

AEye Stock Performance

Shares of AEye stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $83.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.75. AEye has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.96.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. AEye had a negative return on equity of 95.09% and a negative net margin of 3,127.08%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye

About AEye

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AEye by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AEye by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AEye by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65,009 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AEye by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62,043 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

