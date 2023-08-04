Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,236,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 856,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $215.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.93. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.89%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.