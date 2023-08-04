Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 410 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $226.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.67 and its 200-day moving average is $191.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $147.64 and a 1-year high of $227.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

