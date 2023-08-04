Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 15,236 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,144,000 after buying an additional 519,638 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.3 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.70. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.