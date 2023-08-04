Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRIP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.75 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. Analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Tripadvisor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,328 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,250 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,818 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

