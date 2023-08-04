trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of trivago in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for trivago’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for trivago’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 7.34%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on trivago from $1.35 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.92.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $393.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.57. trivago has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in trivago by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

