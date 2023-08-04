Truist Financial Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $54.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.42.

OVV stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

