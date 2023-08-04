Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $4,683,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at $25,715,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,183 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL stock opened at $382.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $426.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

