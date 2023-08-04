Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Trimmed by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 627.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $87.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

