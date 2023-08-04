Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

