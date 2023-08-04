United Bankshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for United Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Bankshares news, Director Lacy I. Rice III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at $978,871.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,950 shares of company stock worth $322,581 in the last 90 days. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

