Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s previous close.

UPBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UPBD

Upbound Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.45. Upbound Group has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.30 million. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $26,994.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.