Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s current price.

UPBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Upbound Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $32.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.78. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Upbound Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $26,994.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

