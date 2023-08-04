Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 688037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Outfitters

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 165.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,423 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 858,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 930,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 526,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.