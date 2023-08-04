Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Varonis Systems in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.16.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $30.26 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 23.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

